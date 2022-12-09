Tamil Nadu to achieve carbon neutrality before India's 2070 target: Stalin

chief minister said on Friday that the state is set to achieve carbon much ahead of the national target of 2070.

is set to become the first state to launch its own Mission. It had launched the Green Mission last September and the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission this August. A Special Purpose Vehicle--the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company (TNGCC)--will implement the State Climate Action Plan.

"Our government views as a major humanitarian crisis. We have taken various measures to protect the environment after assuming power. has occurred due to high carbon emissions. Many scientists have said the world should reach carbon neutral by 2050. Last year in COP26 the Indian government declared that it will become carbon neutral by 2070. Let me assure you that Tamil Nadu will achieve carbon before that," Stalin said.

Stalin stated this initiative is not just for Tamil Nadu or India, but for the world. “ is a concern for all of us and the takes the issue very seriously. I am proud to lead from the front. I see this as my life's mission," he said.

Stalin, who recently participated in the G20 preparatory meeting, assured full support towards fulfilling India’s climate commitments. Leaders at the G20 conference in Bali last month decided to pursue efforts to keep the increase in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius and acknowledged the need to speed up initiatives to tackle climate change.

The key goals of the Tamil Nadu Climate Change mission are to formulate plans to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions in the state, increase the use of public transport, develop strategies to cut emissions by using green and renewable energy, increase forest cover, and manage waste effectively. The goals also embrace ways to develop ways to mitigate the impact of climate change, access financial resources for adaptation, initiate climate education in educational institutions, focus on climate action for women and children, and adopt a 'One Health' approach that includes human, animal, and ecological health to understand health disruptions caused by climate change.

“Climate change is the biggest challenge for humanity today. As Tamil Nadu is a coastal state, the contribution of its Climate Change Movement will prove useful in facing the possible impact of climate change. I believe this movement will help protect our environment and the lives of our future generations,” he added.

Stalin's government has also set up the Tamil Nadu Governing Council on Climate Change, the first such to be headed by a Chief Minister. The council will provide policy guidance to the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission, provide advice on adaptation to climate change and mitigation of climate change impacts, formulate the Tamil Nadu State Climate Change Action Plan and provide appropriate guidelines for its implementation.