Tariff cuts: India says China needs to prune import barriers

A day after China announced it would slash import tariffs on various products from countries, including India, the government remained cautious on India's prospects of exporting more.

On Thursday, the Chinese finance ministry announced that import duties would be slashed on over 8,000 products from India, Bangladesh, Laos, South Korea, and Sri Lanka. Beijing announced the move as an adjustment in tariff rates as part of a tariff concession arrangement reached under the Asia-Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA). “China will reduce or cancel tariffs on imports of 8,549 types ...