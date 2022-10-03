Tax collections for Aug drop 8.3%; personal income tax mop-up tanks 60%

JUST IN
Direct taxes fall 59% to Rs 24,972 crore, from Rs 60,363 crore in August last year

Topics
Tax Collection | Indirect tax collection | indian government

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

tax

Tax collections fell 8.3 per cent at Rs 1.5 trillion in August this year from Rs 1.6 trillion in the same month last year as all major taxes tumbled.

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 13:31 IST

