Tax collections to foreign trade, economic recovery maintains momentum

The economy is reviving. Tax collections, foreign trade, electricity generation have all been buoyant so far in this fiscal year.





Employment conditions and consumer sentiments have also improved dramatically, suggests CMIE data.



Not only that, there were more people visiting retail and recreation spots last week than at any point since the March 2020 national lockdown, according to mobility data from search engine giant Google.





The finance ministry feels the same way. Strategic reforms and the rapid vaccination drive, it says, have placed the country on the path to swift recovery by enabling the economy to "navigate the ravaging waves" of the Covid-19 pandemic.