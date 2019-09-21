Tax cut, push for auto sector: What Sitharaman has done to rescue economy

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Govt gives FPI relief, makes loans cheaper, revs up auto sector
A first step to revival
Mini Budget: FPI surcharge rolled back; no angel tax for start-ups
Analysts expect FPI selling to reverse; see a market rally on Monday
Big relief for market as govt withdraws FPI surcharge: 15 key announcements
-
From Ahmedabad to Varanasi and then Mysuru to Guwahati and Chennai, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman toured the length and the breadth of the country between August and September.
Meeting traders, experts, entrepreneurs to gauge the pulse of the nation, Sitharaman has become a reformer, pulling all stops to get the economy out of a six-year-low growth rate.
Firing up Economy:
- Corporate tax slashed to 22%
- Rs 1.45 trillion revenue forgone
- New manufacturing firms can pay 15% tax
First Tranche: The Booster Dose
- Rolling back the surcharge on income of FPIs
- Rs 1,400 crore forgone by government
- Took back the prison sentence for CSR norms violation
Auto sector push
- Deferment of one-time registration fees for vehicles till June 2020
- Additional 15% depreciation on all vehicles acquired till 31 March 2020
Angel for start-up
No angel tax for start-ups under Income Tax Act
GST refunds
- Pending GST refund requests of the MSMEs will be addressed within a month
- In future, all GST refunds will be paid within two months of their application
Second tranche: Big Bank Reforms
- 10 PSBs merged into four
- Strengthened bank boards
- Improved appraisal mechanism for top executives
- Rs 11,550 crore capital infused into weak banks
Third tranche: Expanding Exports
- Rs 70,000-crore package for exports and real estate
- Setting up a stress asset fund four housing
- New scheme for reimbursement of taxes paid on exports
- Higher insurance cover to banks lending working capital for export
Fourth tranche: Improving Credit
- “Loan melas” in 400 districts
- No stressed asset of MSMEs to be declared NPAs till March 2020
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU