I-T dept to crack the whip on tax evaders, resume probe in pending cases

The Income Tax (I-T) department is ready to crack the whip on evaders, following the gradual lifting of the lockdown. It will act on information received from whistle-blowers and informers for the first half of 2020 (H1CY20).

The move will help the department shore up revenue, clear backlogs, and resume probe in pending matters. People in the know said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), in a recent communication, directed officials to start scrutinising information from tax evasion petitions (TEPs), and take them up on a priority basis. “Investigations in various tax ...