Tax mop up exceeds revised estimates; fiscal deficit seen lower than 9.5%

Goods and services tax collections touched a record high in March at Rs 1.24 trillion, surpassing the Rs one trillion mark for the sixth straight month, and remained over the Rs 1.1 trillion mark for the fourth time in a row, provisional data released by the government showed. With this, the net tax collections are likely to have exceeded the revised estimates for the fiscal, resulting in a lower than 9.5 per cent of GDP estimated for 2020-21.

Apart from the overall improvement in economic activity, the robust mop up could be attributed to government's tougher compliance measures and crackdown against evaders and fake bills.

At Rs 1,23,902 crore, the collections grew by nearly 27 per cent during the month, from Rs 97,590 crore last March. The collections were 9.5 per cent higher than Rs 1.13 trillion in the previous month, data released by the ministry of finance showed on Thursday. Collections posted growth for the seventh straight month in March, indicating reinstatement of normalcy in economic activity after months of disruption caused by the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The revenues during March 2021 are the highest since the introduction of GST. GST revenues crossed the Rs 1 trillion mark at a stretch for the last six months…the steep increasing trend over this period are clear indicators of rapid post pandemic,” the ministry of finance said in a release.

“The GST revenue witnessed growth rate of (-) 41 per cent, (-) 8 per cent, 8 per cent and 14 per cent in the first, second, third and fourth quarters of this financial year, respectively, as compared to the same period last year, clearly indicating the trend in recovery of GST revenues as well as the economy as a whole, the release pointed out.

Aditi Nayar, principal economist, ICRA Ratings said, “The healthy GST collections in the month of March 2021, along with the additional devolution of Rs 45,000 crore to the state governments for the just-concluded fiscal, confirm our view that the tax revenues in FY2021 have exceeded the RE. As a result, we continue to expect the GoI's to undershoot the FY2021 RE of Rs 18.5 trillion, suggesting ample cash balances at the start of FY2022.”



ALSO READ: Govt improving GST evasion detection but recovery a problem, says CAG report

The government has attributed robust mop up to closer monitoring against fake-billing, deep data analytics using data from multiple sources including GST, Income-tax and Customs IT systems and effective tax administration.

These collections mostly account for transactions done in February. Till now, GST revenues have crossed Rs 1.1 trillion six times since the introduction of GST.

During the month, revenues from import of goods posted a 70 per cent growth, while that from domestic transaction (including import of services) grew by 17 per cent compared to the same month last year.

The government in October introduced e-invoicing mechanism for firms with a turnover of Rs 500 crore and above. An anti-evasion measure, e-invoicing was extended to entities with turnover of Rs 100 crore from January 1 this year and further to entities with turnover of over Rs 50 crore from April 1.

The government has also made registration norms more stringent while tightening the rules for using tax credits recently.

The GST collections had crossed Rs 1 trillion mark in seven months of the previous fiscal.

Key segments of GST collections yielded more in March compared to Februarye. For instance Central GST collections rose to Rs 22973 crore from Rs 21092 crore in February. State GST mop was Rs 29329 crore as against Rs 27273 crore in the previous month. However, compensation cess was lower at Rs 8757 crore as against Rs 9525 crore in February.

“In addition to the trend of higher overall GST collections over the past six months, all major states have shown a significant increase compared to the previous year. Further the increase in collections on imports accompanied by the increase in domestic transactions would indicate that the overall production/consumption cycle is back to normal,” said M.S. Mani, Senior Director, Deloitte India.

In addition to regular settlement of Rs 62842 crore as integrated GST settlement, Centre has also settled Rs 28,000 crore as IGST ad-hoc settlement in the ratio of 50:50 between Centre and States/UTs resulting in Rs 58852 crore for CGST and Rs 60559 crore for the SGST.

Around 27 states and union territories posted a double digit growth in collections, and Ladakh posted a 1527 per cent growth during the month. Key states like Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan saw a growth of 20 per cent, 14 per cent, 22 per cent, 18 per cent and 19 per cent respectively.