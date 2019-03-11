Taxman puts fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's 'art' under the hammer

A little over a year after fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi was accused of siphoning off billions from Punjab National Bank through fraudulent means and fleeing the country, his art collection, which he leveraged to gain credibility and climb the social ladder, is up for auction.

Leading Indian art auction house Saffronart will put up 68 lots for sale at its Spring Live Auction on March 26. According to its website, Saffronart’s auction is being conducted on behalf of the tax recovery officer, Central-3 in Mumbai, for the Government of India’s income-tax (I-T) ...