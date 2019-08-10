JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » GST

Steel manufacturers call for parity in iron ore, coal block auctions
Business Standard

Taxmann.com releases tool to find GST rate applicable on different dates

The GST regime has 7 rates for goods and 5 for services

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

GST

Taxmann.com, a research website for tax and corporate laws, has lanched a new tool to fine the goods and services tax (GST) rates applicable on different dates.

The GST regime, which came into force from July 1, 2017, has 7 rates for goods (Nil, 0.25 per cent, 3 per cent, 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent, 28 per cent) and 5 rates for services (Nil, 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent, 28 per cent). These rates have been changed frequently since July 2017.

For easy and systematic classification of GST rates of goods, India follows the Harmonized System of Nomenclature (HSN) developed by the Worlds Customs Organization (WCO). HSN contains an eight digit uniform code that classifies over 5,000 products and is accepted worldwide. For classification of services, the six-digit Services Accounting Code (SAC) is followed by India.

Unlike excise and customs, the government has not specified HSN wise GST rates for goods. Taxmann.com analysed the rate notification issued by the government and mapped each rate with the applicable HSN Code or SAC Code.
First Published: Sat, August 10 2019. 14:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU