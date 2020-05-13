TDS rate cut by 25%, ITR filing deadline extended till Nov 30

Finance Minister on Wednesday gave details of a Rs 20-trillion package to support an economy battered by a weeks-long to contain the pandemic.

Here are key highlights from what she said:

1. Tax-related measures

From tomorrow, till March 31, 2021, and TCS rates reduced by 25%

This will release Rs 50,000 cr in the hands of people

2. Dates extended for direct taxes

Vivaad se Vishvas: Whole scheme extended till December 31, 2020

Due date for all I-T returns for 2019-20 extended to Nov 30, 2020

Date of asssessments getting barred as of March 31, 2021, are getting extended till September 30, 2021

All pending refunds to charitable trusts, non-corporate businesses will be given immediately

Date of assessments getting barred as on September 30, 2020, extended to December 31, 2020

3. Measures for Employees Provident Fund (EPF)

A liquidity relief is being given for all EPF establishments. Government support in the form of 12% employer and 12% employee contribution extended for another three months (June, July and August)

4. Measures for small businesses

Rs 3 trillion collateral-free automatic loans for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in economic package.

Definition of MSMEs has been revised. Investment limit that defined an MSME revised upwards to Rs Rs 1 crore from Rs 25 lakh. A company can be MSME if the turnover is up to Rs 5 crore now

5 Measures for contractors

All central govt agencies (railways, highways, PWD, etc) to give up to six-month extension to contractors Extensions to cover goods and construction contracts Concessional periods to also be extended by up to 6 months Govt agencies to partially release bank guarantees to the extent of the partially complete contracts

6. Measures for real estate

The urban development ministry to issue advisory to states and UTs so that regulators consider the Covid-19 period an 'act of god' They will be able to extend all registered projects by up to 6 months Using the force majeure clause suo motu they can extend registrations and completion dates if these were falling after March 25, 2020 Timelines under RERA to be extended

7. Measures for power discoms

One-time emergency liquidity injection Rs 90,000 crore infusion in discoms by PFC and REC against their receivables State to issue guarantees Discoms to pay the gencos from the funds so generated All those receiving money should pass on the benefits to consumers

8. 'Self-reliant India'