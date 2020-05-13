JUST IN
Top 10 biz headlines: Rs 20 trn stimulus package, IIP fall and more
Business Standard

Govt's Rs 20-trillion financial package: It's the policy shift, stupid

As big as the Rs 20-trillion package is PM Modi's new economic paradigm on self-reliance

Topics
Coronavirus | Indian Economy | Lockdown

A K Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

It was quite natural for anyone listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on Tuesday to be focused primarily on his announcement of the headline number of Rs 20 trillion as the much-awaited package to alleviate the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the economy and the people.

A Rs 20-trillion package is big, and coming as it was after more than 45 days of wait since the last big packages from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), there was instant jubilation over the size of the stimulus. But an equally important message in Mr Modi’s ...

First Published: Wed, May 13 2020. 10:15 IST

