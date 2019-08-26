Tea producers and workers prepare to lock horns over bonus payout

Unlike previous years, a majority of the top tea plantation companies in Assam may fail to pay a 20 per cent bonus to workers this year. The largest workers’ union, in turn, has warned of serious consequence if that happens.

Most large tea plantation firms may find it hard to have any allocable surplus this year to pay bonus. The allocable surplus is a formula based on which the bonus component is derived by the plantation companies under the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965. For some of the larger fims, is estimated to range between 7-8.33 per cent.

“The tea industry has, for over the past five years, been paying bonus at around 20 per cent. However, it is in a very bad shape for sometime now and many large companies have either been making losses or are not in a position to pay bonus,” said Vivek Goenka, chairman at the Indian Tea Association (ITA).

Over the past years, although the bonus was usually paid based at the base rate, tea firms often paid an extra ex-gratia to the workers, taking the total payout to around 20 per cent.

However, the situation is now such that ITA is appealing to the Centre via public announcements to take over the employers’ portion of the contribution towards Provident Fund for a period of three years, as it fears some companies might fail in the commitment.

“Where is the money? This is the fourth consecutive year of loss for us and working capital is also already utilised. Moreover, following ratings downgrades for many tea firms, the banks are also not keen to lend,” said Jagjeet Kandal, managing director at Amalgamated Plantations, the second largest tea company in the country.

Irrespective of the profit or loss, legal provisions stipulate a minimum of 8.33 per cent and a maximum of 20 per cent bonus payout to the workers. Negotiations between the workers, ITA and plantation companies is expected to start from this week.

Plantation firms, led by the ITA, have also made various representations to the Centre and the Assam government to relieve the stress on the sector which they feel is primarily on account of low prices, higher supply and stock of tea and other factors such as lack of adequate promotion. In effect, while the Centre has asked the stakeholders from the sector to revert back with a list of suggestions, the Assam government has formed a committee under the industry ministry to take stock of the situation.

The Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS), the single-largest trade union in the tea industry, which insists on a 20 per cent payout, however, is of the view that a fact-finding exercise needs to be undertaken to find out the causes of the stress on the sector.

“Not all companies are suffering due to low prices.

There are some producers who mortgage gardens to fund other ventures and when those other ventures sink, then the garden goes for a toss,” alleged Rupesh Gowala, general secretary at ACMS.

“A high-level expert committee needs to be appointed to find out if the stress is real or is an outcome of the individual companies’ policies,” Gowala added.

ACMS is of the view that the issue of bonus is not just a matter of monetary benefits but this is how an estate proves its goodwill and seriousness towards its workforce.

“There have been instances of violence in the past over this issue and if plantation companies do not agree to the 20 per cent bonus payout, there may be law and order problems,” he warned.

However, Gowala, like the plantation companies, believes a major imbalance has been created in the sector due to the rise in small tea growers (STGs) in the region who now comprise nearly 50 per cent of the production in Assam.

On account of lower cost of production, STGs are in a position to offer their produce at cheaper prices than the estates. This, in turn created a major shift in the buying pattern, running larger estate companies into losses and losing business.

“The workers in STGs don’t have any fixed wage and do not get any facilities. It is an exploitation of the working class and the government needs to intervene and regulate it,” Gowala added.

The single-largest chunk of the tea workforce is in Assam at around 1.8 million workers. Around a million are employed in the estates and another 800,000 are with the STGs.

After Indian Railways, the tea sector is the second-largest employer in the country.