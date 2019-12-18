Team Sitharaman: Meet the men who are helping FM prepare Budget 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second budget six weeks from now.

With economic growth at its lowest in more than six years, and a long-lasting slowdown affecting demand and consumption across sectors, Sitharaman and her budget-team are looking to announce measures and initiatives which will boost growth and activity. Additionally, after a number of rollbacks following the last budget, the political leadership is also looking to seize back the initiative as the government is being criticised by stakeholders for not being able to manage the slowdown, with multiple ...