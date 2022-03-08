Telangana government presents tax free budget for 2022-23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday presented a tax-free budget of Rs 2.56 lakh crore for 2022-23, up from about Rs 2.31 lakh crore last year.

The budget proposed an outlay of Rs 17,700 crore for the state government's flagship Dalit welfare scheme ‘Dalit Bandhu'.

“For the financial year 2022-23, I am proposing a total expenditure of Rs 2,56,958.51 crores. Out of this, revenue expenditure is Rs.1,89,274.82 crores and capital expenditure is Rs.29,728.44 crore,” the Minister said.

In FY 2021-22, the revenue expenditure and capital expenditure were Rs 1.69 lakh crore and Rs 29,046 crore respectively.

During his speech, Harish Rao alleged discrimination against by the Centre, saying it was creating hurdles in the path of state's progress.

He said is on a high growth trajectory.

As per the Advance Estimates, Telangana continued to maintain higher growth in the GSDP in 2021-22 too at 11.2 per cent at constant prices as compared with the national GDP growth of 8.9 per cent, he said.