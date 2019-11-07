Telcos can step up their agile game by deploying tech enablers: BCG report

The TeBIT 2019 Executive Report by BCG says telecommunications models are becoming increasingly nimble. TeBIT participants generated nearly a third of their 2018 revenues from nontraditional sources, such as digital offerings and information and communications technology (ICT) services. So far, agile methodologies are largely limited to telco R&D departments. Agile has seen little—if any—traction in sales, customer service, or business operations. “Part-time agile” is an issue: Half of the participating telcos reported employees who work in a hybrid model, following agile methodologies part of the time but more traditional models (such as waterfall) the rest of the time. Instead of relying on a standard set of KPIs, telcos tend to measure the output of agile on an ad hoc, team-by-team basis. Telcos can step up their agile game by developing more consistent measurement frameworks and deploying additional technological enablers, such as continuous delivery, automated testing, and modular architecture.

Lessons from US online advertising market

A report titled “US Online Advertising Market Outlook To 2025" brings out the shortcomings of traditional advertising mediums, including lack of traceability and targeting, and says these factors have stimulated the shift towards digital advertising mediums. Just like India, the rising internet and smartphone penetration in that country, as well as the rapid adoption of social media among all age-groups, have been the primary factors propelling the consistent double-digit growth of the digital advertising industry in the country. The Indian online ad industry can draw lessons from some key trends. The introduction of varied new ad-formats, as well as the adoption of technologies such as Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to improve the targeting and measurability of digital ads, says the report, has made digital advertising a preferred medium. Owing to these factors, the industry witnessed a double-digit CAGR of 20.2 per cent over the review period (2013-18).