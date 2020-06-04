JUST IN
Telecom operators wary of sharing source code of products with DoT

Source coding testing, they have told vendors, will be undertaken by third party labs accredited by the DoT

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Global telecom equipment manufacturers and operators have raised serious concerns on the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) asking them to share source codes of their products, used in a telecom network, as part of enhanced security measures. Source coding testing, they have told vendors, will be undertaken by third party labs accredited by the DoT.

Earlier, security testing was undertaken by manufacturers internally and operators were allowed to install the telecom gear (imported or made in India) after they received self-certification from vendors. Many used to sign ...

First Published: Thu, June 04 2020. 21:20 IST

