India's Q3 GDP numbers: Testing growth guardrails

One needs to be mindful of two aspects while interpreting Q3 FY23 growth numbers. The pick-up in activity was back-ended in 2020 and 2021 as lockdowns/curbs at the start of the year were eased through the next few months, lifting output by end-year, in effect posing considerable base effects to the December 2022 quarter. Add to that, Revised Estimates for the past two years were released concurrently, influencing the historical quarterly trend.