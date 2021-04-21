The financial risk posed by Janet Yellen's climate agenda on India Inc

If the US and the EU keep pushing the climate agenda beyond the current goals as set by the Paris accord of 2015, how much costly would it turn out for India Inc? For instance, could there be a pressure on companies worldwide to disclose some of those numbers the way the Sarbanes Oxley act did a few decades ago to force board rooms to report honest numbers in the public.

As of now, Indian regulators do not ask companies to report the financial impact they might face from climate risks. Those numbers are consequently not available in the annual reports or as information to the stock ...