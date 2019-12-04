The urea dilemma: Shortage at the farms, stockpiles at the companies

On Sunday, hundreds of farmers from Khategaon village in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district laid siege to National Highway-59, demanding adequate supply of urea, whose shortage has once again become an issue in several parts of the state just when the peak wheat sowing period is on. Sources said against a requirement of 400,000 bags of urea in November, actual supplies were just 200,000 bags (one bag weighs 45 kilograms), a shortfall of 50 per cent.

The reasons are many. “In the black market, urea is available at Rs 350-400 a bag, while the government price is Rs 260. This ...