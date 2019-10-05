The world is still shaped by the West

From the Indian side I think there's a clear sense that the power of the West remains very strong. If you look at the world -- the institutions, the regimes, the rules, the practices -- the narratives of the world are still largely shaped by the West.

The West underwrites international systems in many ways. It governs the global Commons also in many ways, but having said that, what has been visible particularly in the last years and in the case of China perhaps even before that, there is a rebalancing underway. The rebalancing was accelerated by the 2008 global financial crisis and ...