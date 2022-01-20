Three R&D projects approved under India-Israel tech innovation fund

-
ALSO READ
Eicher shareholders approve proposal to re-appoint Siddhartha Lal as MD
Escorts' shareholders approve allotment of 94 lakh shares to Kubota
TMC does not approve of excesses by partymen, to take swift action: Partha
Israel announces completion of high-tech underground barrier around Gaza
Israel says it successfully tests long-range missile defence
-
Deliberating on widening the scope of India-Israel Industrial R&D and Technological Innovation Fund (I4F), the two countries have approved three joint R&D projects worth $5.5 million and suggested measures to create a broader India-Israel collaborative ecosystem.
The projects are 'Centrally monitored IoT nano-sensors for molecular diagnostics in healthcare and screening applications'; 'NoMoreMos' - a mosquito control biological solution; and 'IoT enabled satellite communication for real-time collection of agriculture and environment data across India'.
The eighth governing body of I4F ratified the minutes of the seventh governing body meeting on Tuesday, which was followed by approval of the three joint R&D projects, a release from the Ministry of Science & Technology said on Wednesday.
The discussions took place in a virtual mode in the presence of officials from the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, Israel Innovation Authority (IIA), GITA and various industry partners. GITA is Global Innovation & Technology Alliance that is appointed to implement the I4F programme in India, while IIA is the implementing agency in Israel.
Acknowledging the contributions made by Israel, Secretary, DST, and India Co-Chair, S. Chandrasekhar, said: "So far, the priority areas have been agriculture, security and other important areas. There is further scope of increasing the quantum of projects received, which calls for the need to conduct more online meetings among the startup eco-system of Israel and India."
The members mutually decided on a strategy for the new phase of I4F 2.0, which also includes co-developing disruptive technologies in strategic sectors together with research performers involving academia as well.
--IANS
niv/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU