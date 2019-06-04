Time to shift towards growth as fiscal policy space remains limited

Between the April and June Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) meetings, the global and domestic backdrop has softened materially. Global growth outlook has weakened with renewed trade tensions.

India’s fourth quarter 2018-19 gross domestic product (GDP) growth has come at a five-year low, corroborating the trends from high frequency indicators, while inflation parameters have broadly remained within the projection made by the RBI in April. In our view, the monetary policy bias could shift more towards growth in this context, as the fiscal policy space remains ...