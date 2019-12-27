Tirupur knitwear exports units bank on compliance to win global markets

Esstee Exports Factory, a mid-sized company which supplies to international apparent brands such as Guess, BLDWN, Devred 1902, Jules, among others, lies slightly outside Tirupur main, about 490 km from Chennai.

Enter the clean, spacious, well-ventilated interior of the single-storey factory unit and you find push-doors mandated by international safety regulations to facilitate easy evacuation in case of an emergency. Esstee is one among the 1,200 units in and around Tirupur that have equipped themselves with dozens of national and international certifications to show that they adhere ...