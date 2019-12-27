Tirupur knitwears' operational compliance has improved workers' lives

The textile and knitwear exporting units of Tirupur in Tamil Nadu have become role models of sorts by complying with international, social, behavioural, and safety standards in their operations. However, when it comes to implementing these norms, they continue to face several challenges, not least the fact that different buyers demand different standards, which add to their costs.

Though the compliance has taken place largely because international buyers demand it, the results are heartening. For example, the use of child labour, which was allegedly rampant in Tirupur not too long ago, ...