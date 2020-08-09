TN on investors' radar with 41 MoUs worth Rs 30,664 cr since Covid outbreak

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic posing several challenges, including an economic slowdown, Tamil Nadu has managed to sign 41 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 30,664 crore since the outbreak. These investments should help create over 67,212 jobs. Tamil Nadu has cornered around 18.63 per cent of the fresh investments in Q1FY21 and topped the list of state-wise investments — because of the 17 MoUs signed by the state government in May 2020.

The inflow in Tamil Nadu stood at Rs 18,236 crore. In June and July, the state signed the rest of the MoUs. Tamil Nadu has been selected ...