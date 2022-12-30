JUST IN
Fiscal deficit touches 59% of full-year target in November at Rs 9.78 trn
Tamil Nadu starts packages for green tech, rural impact, women-led startups
113 million households got employment under MGNREGS in 2022: Report
200,000 primary dairies to be set up at village level across country: Shah
Govt allows import of lentils, vegetable oil at lower duty until March 2024
2022: When high prices ate into rural earnings more than in urban areas
Inflation kept MPC occupied in 2022, but may not hurt growth for now
India's battle against inflation to continue amid global uncertainties
Telecom set for 5G, to attract Rs 1.5 trn in 2023; tariff hikes likely too
PM Modi to launch railway projects worth over Rs 5,800 cr in Bengal
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Fiscal deficit touches 59% of full-year target in November at Rs 9.78 trn
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

To bring iPad manufacturing to India, govt may allow Chinese JVs: Report

Several global companies are exploring a China Plus One strategy to avoid supply chain bottlenecks as the world's second largest economy grapples with a surge in COVID-19 infections

Topics
Apple  | iPad | joint ventures in India

Reuters 

apple
Photo: Bloomberg

The Indian government may review its stance on Chinese investments to help global firms looking to relocate to the country, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday, citing government sources.

Several global companies are exploring a China Plus One strategy to avoid supply chain bottlenecks as the world's second largest economy grapples with a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Multinational companies are keen to pursue manufacturing in India, but want to continue existing Chinese joint ventures, CNBC-TV18 reported.

IPhone maker Apple wants China's BYD to be allowed to sign a joint venture with an Indian company to move iPad production to the country and the government might consider the move, the report said.

The government might allow joint ventures with Chinese companies in sectors where India does not have technical expertise, the report said.

India and China have maintained frosty relations following the worst border clash between the neighbouring countries since 1962 in June 2020.

Following the clash, India has blocked the nation from participating in government tenders, compelled Chinese companies investing in the country to seek approvals and banned dozens of Chinese apps.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 17:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.