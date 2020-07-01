To what extent would Covid-19 yield space for urban bodies to run cities?

Tukaram Mundhe, the Municipal Commissioneragar of Nagpur in Maharashtra, sits at a “war room” every day with his medical officials to track measures to block the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the city. Nagpur has opted for institutional quarantine for any one who tests positive and that means more monitoring. “We did it in March itself, when we found it was impossible to make people sit at home.

Putting them in our care has broken the chain of transmission, though the ICMR guidelines only asked for home quarantine,” he says. The city has managed to keep case ...