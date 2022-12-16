JUST IN
J-K govt sets up panel to frame export promotion policy for agri products
Modi govt is sounding friendlier toward free trade for some nations
India telecom industry to grow by $12.5 bn every 3 yrs: Deloitte-CII report
GST Council meet: GoM pitches for 'specific tax levy' on pan masala, gutkha
Govt plans to invite bids to extract gold from dumps at Kolar mines
Worker Population Ratio continues to grow, up by 5.8% in 4 years: Centre
RBI to issue next tranche of sovereign gold bonds from Dec 19-23
Exports record flat growth at $32 billion in November vs $31.8 bn YoY
Enhance budget for PLI scheme and widen its coverage: Assocham
CBDT seeks detailed report on the top 15 taxpayers in each region
Centre cuts windfall tax on crude to Rs 1,700 a tonne, diesel to Rs 5/litre
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Top Headlines: GST Council meet, exports record flat growth, and more

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

Topics
GST Council | Indian exports | CBDT

BS Web Team 

trade

GST Council meet: GoM pitches for 'specific tax levy' on pan masala, gutkha

A group of ministers (GoM) tasked by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council to look into capacity-based taxation for evasion-prone commodities like pan-masala and gutkha has proposed a “specific tax-based levy”, which is to be linked to their retail prices. At present, these commodities attract 28 per cent GST plus an ad valorem compensation cess. Read More

Tata Consumer, Hindustan Unilever in talks to buy tea major Girnar

Top consumer product companies Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Tata Consumer Products, among others, are believed to be in the race to acquire Girnar Food & Beverages, the Gujarat-based tea major, at a valuation of Rs 1,000-1,500 crore. The discussions, however, are at an initial stage, according to two sources aware of the developments. Read More

CBDT seeks detailed report on the top 15 taxpayers in each region

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday directed senior tax officials to submit a detailed analysis of advance tax collections, including the third instalment, and the names of the top 15 taxpayers in each region in the current fiscal year. The directive was given to “maximise direct tax collection” and monitor advance tax collection figures of financial year 2022-23 (FY23). Read More

Five bidders in fray for India's largest electric bus tender

Five companies have bid for the largest tender for electric buses — 6,450 buses — in the country. They include electric bus makers PMI Electro Mobility Solutions — which has a joint venture with Foton — Switch Mobility (an Ashok Leyland company), the Gurugram-based JBM group which is also into assembling electric buses, Pinnacle (India’s leading commercial vehicle and seating interiors company), and tour operators Travel Times. Read More

Exports record flat growth at $32 billion in November vs $31.8 bn YoY

India's exports on Thursday recorded a flat growth at $31.99 billion in November as against $31.8 billion in the same month last year. Imports rose marginally to $55.88 billion in November as compared to USD 53.93 billion in the corresponding month a year ago, according to the data released by the government. Read More

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 08:22 IST

