Exports record flat growth at $32 billion in November vs $31.8 bn YoY

Topics
Export | Indian exports

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

imports, exports, trade, foreign trade
Photo: Bloomberg

India's exports on Thursday recorded a flat growth at USD 31.99 billion in November as against USD 31.8 billion in the same month last year.

Imports rose marginally to USD 55.88 billion in November as compared to USD 53.93 billion in the corresponding month a year ago, according to the data released by the government.

The country's exports contracted by 16.65 per cent to USD 29.78 billion in October 2022.

During April-November 2022, exports stood at USD 295.26 billion as against USD 265.77 billion in the same month last year.

Imports stood at USD 493.61 billion during the eight months period of this fiscal. It was USD 381.17 billion during April-November 2021, as per the data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 22:20 IST

