Top bureaucracy set for major reshuffle as Modi returns with bigger mandate

The Narendra Modi government has started working on the names for a bureaucratic reshuffle in key ministries and departments even before the new council of ministers takes charge. As Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha’s term comes to an end on June 14, the government’s priority is to find a replacement for the 1977 batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer.

Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, a 1982 batch Jharkhand cadre officer, appears to be a strong contender for the top bureaucrat’s job. Sinha, who was appointed cabinet secretary in May 2015, has already got two extensions. Talk ...