Top headlines: GST collections rise 28% in Aug; export tax on diesel hiked

-
ALSO READ
Centre planning to further cut windfall tax on crude, diesel: Report
Centre garners Rs 3,000 crore from windfall tax on oil and gas firms
The state-level political dynamics behind the windfall tax on fuel exports
Refiners, upstream cos soar on windfall tax cut; CPCL up 11%, Oil India 8%
Bumper GST collections could lead to compensation windfall for states
-
GST collection rises 28% in August to Rs 1.43 trillion: Finance Ministry
India's tax collection from the sale of goods and services soared 28 per cent to Rs 1.43 trillion in August aided by rising demand, higher rates, and greater compliance. The GST collection remained above the Rs 1.4-trillion mark for the sixth straight month in August and the ensuing festival season will help continue the trend. Read more
Maruti Suzuki's total sales increase 26% to 165,173 units in August
Automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday reported a 26.37 per cent increase in total sales at 1,65,173 units in August 2022.
The company had sold a total of 1,30,699 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement. Read more
Export tax on diesel, ATF hiked; windfall tax on domestic oil production up
The government on Thursday raised the tax on the export of diesel and jet fuel (ATF) and hiked the windfall profit levy on domestically-produced crude oil in line with rising product margins and oil prices. At the fourth fortnightly review, the government raised the windfall profit tax on the export of diesel to Rs 13.5 per litre from Rs 7 per litre. Read more
Profits elusive for Amazon India despite $6.5 bn investment: Bernstein
Amazon is falling behind its rival Flipkart in India as it faces an unfavourable regulatory environment and challenges in spreading to smaller cities, said a report by Bernstein, the US-based research group. India is a prized market for global internet companies but challenging to unlock. "Who can forget Jeff Bezos' 2014 visit standing on top of a colourful lorry announcing a $2 billion investment? But nearly a decade later, Amazon India's report card is decidedly mixed," the report said, referring to the global e-commerce giant’s American founder. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU