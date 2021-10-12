Top headlines: IMF says India to grow 9.5%; retail inflation at 5-month low

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: Ola selects banks for IPO; PhonePe now an insurance broker
Top headlines: India's Q1 GDP grows 20.1%; PayU buys BillDesk for $4.7 bn
Top headlines: Aug GST collection Rs 1.12 trn; AU SFB clears air on exits
Top headlines: August exports rise 45%; RRVL gets sole control of Just Dial
Top headlines: Maruti to recall 180k vehicles; Snapdeal weighs $400-mn IPO
-
IMF keeps its India economic growth projection for FY22 unchanged at 9.5%
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has retained its projection for India’s economic growth in the current financial year at 9.5 per cent, even as it has moderately scaled down its forecast for the world economy during 2021 by 10 basis points to 5.9 per cent in view of worsening Covid dynamics and supply disruptions.
In its World Economic Outlook (WEO), the IMF has maintained India's gross domestic product (GDP) estimates for next financial year at 8.5 per cent, unchanged from its July projections. Read more
TPG Rise to invest Rs 7,500 cr in Tata Motors' EV arm at $9.1-bn valuation
Tata Motors Ltd (TML) and TPG Rise Climate on Tuesday entered into a binding agreement whereby TPG Rise Climate along with its co-investor ADQ, shall invest in a subsidiary of Tata Motors that will be newly incorporated. TPG Rise Climate along with co-investors shall invest Rs 7,500 crore in compulsory convertible instruments to secure between 11 % to 15 % stake in this company translating to an equity valuation of up to $9.1 bn. Read more
Retail inflation eases to 4.35% in Sept; IIP grows 11.9% in August
India's retail inflation eased again in September, falling to a five-month low, thanks to a favourable comparison with last year and moderating food prices that offset a surge in the cost of crude oil and fuel, government data showed on Tuesday.
Consumer price inflation fell sharply to 4.35% in September from 5.3% in August.
The Index of Industrial Production has risen 11.9% year-on-year for the month of August as against 11.5% in July, fresh data showed. Read more
India's Everest Organics starts making ingredient for Merck's Covid pill
India's Everest Organics Ltd said on Tuesday it had started making the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for a generic version of Merck & Co's experimental antiviral drug molnupiravir to treat mild to moderate COVID-19.
Shares of Everest Organics jumped as much as 11.6% after the news came in, and were last up 9.9% at Rs 330 in a weak Mumbai market. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU