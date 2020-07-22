Top headlines: Next fiscal policy, peak gold prices, CARE ratings and more

Next fiscal step likely after vaccine to cure Covid-19 comes: CEA

Chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Wednesday the next fiscal booster dose is likely to come after the uncertainty caused by Covid-19 goes down, so that people spend more on discretionary items. Read more here

Make gradual entry in mkts, understand risks: Sebi chief to small investors

Speaking at the industry body FICCI’s annual capital market conference Capam, Ajay Tyagi, chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said, “Increased retail participation isn't a cause of concern.” He was alluding to the sharp increase in new account openings and increase in share of retail investors in overall market volumes. Read more here

Gold sprints to nine-year peak on softer dollar, stimulus expectations

Gold rose more than 1 per cent on Wednesday to its highest in nearly nine years, driven by a softer dollar and as expectations of more stimulus to revive pandemic-hit economies lifted the metal's appeal as an inflation-hedge. Read more here

US lawmakers urge China to de-escalate situation with India

The US House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan legislation, urging China to peacefully de-escalate the situation with India along the Line of Actual Control.

The legislation on Tuesday came a day after the House unanimously passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), slamming China's aggression against India in the Galwan Valley and its growing territorial assertiveness in and around disputed areas like the South China Sea. Read more here

CARE puts rating for family owned firm in default grade

CARE Rating has downgraded rating for debentures of Morgan Credit Private Ltd (MPCL), a family owned firm, from “BB” to “D” grade as it failed to make payments to investors of non-convertible debentures. Read more here