Top headlines: Rupee heading for all-time low, food inflation set to worsen

With around 20,000 Indian students already evacuated from Ukraine, the government reckons there are between 2,000 and 3,000 Indians left in the conflict-hit country and around 300 in Kharkiv where the heaviest fighting is on. “We will not rest until we have got the last one out. Evacuation flights will continue till every Indian is out from the country,” said Arindam Bagchi, the spokesman for the

The Russia- crisis has pushed up prices for almost all global commodities, but edible oils, wheat and grains, fertilisers, crude oil, and metals have been hit particularly hard. In India, retail and wholesale has been rising, with the most recent data available showing that WPI food was 10.33 per cent and CPI-food was 5.43 per cent as of January 2022.Going forward, the rising global prices of edible oils, grains, cotton, fertiliser, milk, sugar and other commodities will likely make the Centre’s inflation management highly challenging.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor