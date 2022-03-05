Top headlines: Rupee heading for all-time low, food inflation set to worsen

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: Paytm IPO subscribed 48% on Day 2; M&M Q2 net surges 8-fold
Top headlines: SC refuses to defer NEET exam; NMDC reduces prices
Top headlines: Rs 10,683-cr PLI for textiles; 8% dip in Maruti's production
Top headlines: August inflation at 5.3%; India's vaccine coverage at 750 mn
Top headlines: Chairman rules out Tata Sons' revamp; telcos get govt relief
-
Rupee heading for its all-time low, likely to hit 77/$ level: Poll
Exporters bear the brunt as Russia-Ukraine crisis takes its toll
India's food inflation set to worsen as Russia-Ukraine crisis intensifies
Won't rest until last one is out from war-hit Ukraine, says MEA
Reliance Industries opens country's 'largest biz, commerce hub' in Mumbai
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU