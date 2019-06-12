Tourist arrival growth down to 1.9% over poor marketing, terror threat

Foreign tourist arrival growth in India is slowing, prompting tour operators to call for increased government efforts in marketing and promotions. Arrivals grew 1.9 per cent in first four months of 2019 after registering a subdued growth in 2018. Last year, arrivals increased by 5.2 per cent to 10.5 million as against 14 per cent growth in 2017.

From January-April the country received 3.93 million foreign visitors a rise of 1.9 per cent over the same period last year. Last year during the same period, 3.86 million foreigners visited India, tourism ministry data shows. Arrivals ...