Towards a new India: Last-mile vision a stimulus for rural data demand

What started as the National Optical Fibre Network during the UPA government in 2011, got a new identity in 2014—BharatNet. The vision remained the same: to connect over 250,000 gram panchayats across the country.

Now, a fresh target has been set with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing in his recent Independence Day speech that 600,000 villages will get optical fibre connectivity in 1,000 days. Experts believe the PM’s vision will mean a surge in data demand—a huge positive for the industry. Unlike in the earlier schemes, last mile will be a focus now by ...