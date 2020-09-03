Towards a new India: New e-health database rolls out via pilot projects

India’s ambitious national digital health ecosystem is all set to roll with pilots starting in some parts of the country. The National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) will give every Indian citizen (voluntary participation) a unique health ID, control over their he­a­lth data, digital personal he­alth records, and a registry of doctors as well as health facilities.

The Centre has already come out with a draft policy on health data management and put it up for public review. It focuses on necessary data privacy measures that need to be put in place in order to safeguard ...