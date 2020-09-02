- Best of BS Opinion: AGR uncertainty ends, rising Covid-19 cases & more
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 3,766,108; death toll at 66,460
Coronavirus latest news: India's coronavirus total is at 3,766,108 now. Globally, there are 25,889,824 Covid cases. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Coronavirus update: India has recorded over 68,000 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total caseload to 3,766,108. India is swiftly narrowing gap with Brazil's case tally. With 1,025 fatalities being reported on Tuesday, the country's death toll is now at 66,460. Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (8,08,306), Andhra Pradesh (424,767), Tamil Nadu (434,000), Karnataka (351,000), and Uttar Pradesh (235,757). Delhi recorded 2,312 new Covid cases, its highest single-day jump in nearly two months. The national capital now has 177,000 cases. Chennai sero-survey, meanwhile, has found that 21.5 per cent of the city's population has already been exposed to the Covid-19 infection.
Coronavirus world update: As many as 25,889,824 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 17,922,835 have recovered, 860,270 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,211,435. cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,910,901.
Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
