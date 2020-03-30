JUST IN
Exports head towards contraction as orders from US, Europe vanish
Business Standard

Tracking the journey: How refineries and outlets made BS-VI switch possible

One of the biggest challenges has been to execute the change in outlets situated in remote areas with lower off-take

Amritha Pillay  |  Mumbai 

A young woman in a Port Blair laboratory has spent several weeks testing fuel samples. The laboratory belongs to the Indian Oil Corporation (IndianOil), which has been carrying out the bone-drying of fuel tanks in remote places in the country so they would be ready to receive BS VI-compliant fuel. “We had to be ready much before the April 1 deadline.

It was a race against time,” said Sanjiv Mazumdar, executive director-quality check, at IndianOil. The new norms require the sulphur content in the fuel to be a maximum of 10 parts per million or ppm. For over three years now, ...

First Published: Mon, March 30 2020. 22:13 IST

