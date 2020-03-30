Tracking the journey: How refineries and outlets made BS-VI switch possible

A young woman in a Port Blair laboratory has spent several weeks testing fuel samples. The laboratory belongs to the Indian Oil Corporation (IndianOil), which has been carrying out the bone-drying of fuel tanks in remote places in the country so they would be ready to receive BS VI-compliant fuel. “We had to be ready much before the April 1 deadline.

It was a race against time,” said Sanjiv Mazumdar, executive director-quality check, at IndianOil. The new norms require the sulphur content in the fuel to be a maximum of 10 parts per million or ppm. For over three years now, ...