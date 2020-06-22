Tractor makers buck the slowdown, expect volumes to increase 5-10%

Manufacturers of cars and commercial vehicles may be staring at an uncertain future, but tractor makers are looking to ride a rising market. Where almost every other segment of the automobile industry is contracting, tractor industry executives expect volumes to increase 5-10 per cent starting September to March.

Although April saw sales slow owing to the lockdown, May saw a 5 per cent jump, year-on-year (YoY), according to the Tractors Ma­nu­fa­c­tu­rers’ Association. These are modest nu­m­bers to be sure, but still ho­peful at a time when the ...