JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Maharashtra stalls Great Wall Motor's investment plan after border row

Lending to real estate in India declined by 46% in FY20, shows data
Business Standard

Tractor makers buck the slowdown, expect volumes to increase 5-10%

Prospects of a normal monsoon and an expanded government food programme are helping in a modest recovery

Topics
tractor industry | Economic slowdown | Lockdown

T E Narasimhan 

Manufacturers of cars and commercial vehicles may be staring at an uncertain future, but tractor makers are looking to ride a rising market. Where almost every other segment of the automobile industry is contracting, tractor industry executives expect volumes to increase 5-10 per cent starting September to March.

Although April saw sales slow owing to the lockdown, May saw a 5 per cent jump, year-on-year (YoY), according to the Tractors Ma­nu­fa­c­tu­rers’ Association. These are modest nu­m­bers to be sure, but still ho­peful at a time when the ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 21:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU