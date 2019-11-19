Trade disputes' fate hangs in balance with top WTO body about to lapse

With the highest dispute settlement authority at the World Trade Organization (WTO) soon to be defunct, the fate of multiple critical trade disputes being fought by India, including a ruling that abolished most of its export promotion schemes, hangs in the balance.

The seven-member appellate body of the WTO, which acts as the top court for international trade disputes, is set to become useless from December. This has thrown into confusion the fate of at least six major trade disputes that the government is fighting is actively engaged in. “Consistent pressure from the Donald ...