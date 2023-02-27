JUST IN
Business Standard

India-Gulf Cooperation Council trade talks likely to resume in March

Both sides were expected to launch trade negotiations in November last year

Topics
Gulf Cooperation Council | International trade | FTA

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

trade

India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will engage in discussions to finalise the terms of reference as soon as March before launching negotiations for a trade deal.

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 18:09 IST

`
