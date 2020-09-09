Trai chief advocates robust broadband, open systems, local manufacturing

Robust connectivity and indigenously-built inclusive, open platforms are key milestones for the country in coming years, said on Wednesday, urging India to also seize the domestic manufacturing opportunity by playing on strength of its market and investor-friendly policies.

Sharma exuded confidence that “right environment and incentives” can propel domestic manufacturing in India, and while China (a production hub) had built an ecosystem over the past 20 years, the “ecosystem can easily shift now quickly to India”.

“Given the right environment and incentives, domestic manufacturing in India can take off, and in 20 years China has built that ecosystem, that ecosystem can easily shift now very quickly to India ...because you know the international situation... how people are looking at China as a country, as we have a huge advantage,” Sharma said at a virtual session organised by India Forum.

The government and the industry will have to work hand-in-hand towards these common objectives, he said.

“So connectivity... and requiring connectivity, connectivity which is driven by domestic manufacturing is what I would put as my dream No.1 for India 2025. That should happen,” he said.

Sharma also stressed on the urgency to develop new and open alternatives, backed by an industry coalition. Protocols need to be devised which are specific to a domain, say, e-commerce, e-agriculture and others, he said.