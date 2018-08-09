JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

New export-oriented industrial policy to focus on textile, leather sectors
Business Standard

Trai chief Ram Sewak Sharma reappointed, will serve till Sept 2020

Sharma was in July 2015 named the Trai chief for a three-year period

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

RS Sharma, Trai Chief
Trai Chairman R S Sharma

Ram Sewak Sharma was on Thursday reappointed for two years as the chief of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), according to an official order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved reappointment of Sharma as chairperson of Trai for a further period beyond August 10, 2018, up to September 30, 2020, i.e. the date on which he attains the age of 65 years, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

He was in July 2015 named as the Trai chief for a three-year period.

First Published: Thu, August 09 2018. 17:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements