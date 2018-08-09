Trai chief Ram Sewak Sharma reappointed, will serve till Sept 2020

-
Ram Sewak Sharma was on Thursday reappointed for two years as the chief of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), according to an official order.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved reappointment of Sharma as chairperson of Trai for a further period beyond August 10, 2018, up to September 30, 2020, i.e. the date on which he attains the age of 65 years, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.
He was in July 2015 named as the Trai chief for a three-year period.
