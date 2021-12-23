Trai extends deadline for stakeholders' views on 5G spectrum auction paper

Regulatory Authority of India on Thursday extended deadline for views on spectrum auction paper.

"Keeping in view the requests of stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of written comments and counter comments," said in a statement.

The last date for receiving written comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper from the stakeholders was earlier fixed as December 28, 2021 and for counter comments as January 11, 2022. They have now been changed to January 10, 2022 and January 24, 2022 respectively. had released a consultation paper on “Auction of Spectrum in frequency bands identified for IMT/5G” on November 30, 2021

No further requests for extension would be considered, said the regulator.

is working out spectrum pricing and norms for new frequencies such as 526-698 MHz and millimetre band, that is 24.25 - 28.5 GHz, as also bands such as 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300-3670 MHz.

The last round of auctions, in March, had attracted bids of over Rs 77,800 crore for 855.6 MHz of spectrum but 63 per cent of total radiowaves on offer remained unsold.

Players have long been voicing concerns over high spectrum pricing and all eyes are now on the regulator to see if the spectrum valuation methodology is rehauled, and pricing made attractive.

The sector is expected to see satellite-based broadband services with OneWeb and Elon Musk-led Starlink already in fray to start their service in 2022.

With promise ready to unfold and given headroom for growth in the world's largest data market even amid pandemic, telcos have already started building their warchest.

Jio Platforms -- that houses India's youngest but largest firm Jio and apps -- had raised a staggering Rs 1,52,056 crore from marquee investors earlier and seems all set to tap into new opportunities.

Airtel, whose Rs 21,000 crore rights issue in October was oversubscribed, plans to use the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet, build its arsenal, and gear up for

Vodafone Idea's fund raising plans are significantly delayed but the company expects to conclude it this fiscal.

"The next year will see convergence of industries with telecom taking centrestage for multiple sectors to leverage. Collaborations are expected to be the key strategy to drive revenues from enterprises and commercial sector," Peeyush Vaish, Partner and Telecom Leader at Deloitte India told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)