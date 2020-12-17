Transport costs up 12% due to farmers stir: Ficci's MSME confederation

Ficci's wing for the micro, small and medium enterprises said industrial units have reported 8-12 per cent rise in costs due to the ongoing farmers stir against agricultural Acts. It pegged the loss to the businesses at around Rs 3,000 crore daily which would mount if the situation is not addressed.

Confederation of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (CMSME) said that feedback received from its various constituents showed that small and medium enterprises units in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been at the receiving end as the supply chains for their raw materials have seen disruption with trucks being stranded at different locations.

Many units from sectors such as textile and apparel, sports goods, home appliances, home furnishings, plastic products etc were looking forward to jump in sales with Christmas and new year round the corner, but these would come under pressure due to protests and blockages.