Transport costs up 12% due to farmers stir: Ficci's MSME confederation

-
ALSO READ
Flipkart expands last-mile reach with 3,000 hubs ahead of festive season
Flipkart expands last-mile reach with 3,000 hubs ahead of festive season
'Drive brand discovery to unlock growth this festive season: Industry experts'
Lower GST will help entire auto supply chain: TVS Motor's Sudarshan Venu
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank bring sops for customers ahead of festive season
-
Ficci's wing for the micro, small and medium enterprises said industrial units have reported 8-12 per cent rise in transportation costs due to the ongoing farmers stir against agricultural Acts. It pegged the loss to the businesses at around Rs 3,000 crore daily which would mount if the situation is not addressed.
FICCI Confederation of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (CMSME) said that feedback received from its various constituents showed that small and medium enterprises units in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been at the receiving end as the supply chains for their raw materials have seen disruption with trucks being stranded at different locations.
Many units from sectors such as textile and apparel, sports goods, home appliances, home furnishings, plastic products etc were looking forward to jump in sales with Christmas and new year round the corner, but these would come under pressure due to protests and blockages.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU