Travel companies see brisk business as more countries open up borders

Wider acceptance of Indian vaccines and easing of restrictions by countries has opened up more choices for Indian leisure tourists.

While Dubai and Maldives have been favourite destinations since last year, Indians are now planning trips to neighbouring countries such as Oman, Sri Lanka, Thailand and also to the UK and the US. “We have seen a significant jump in international travel bookings for November and as per the data on the platform the month is leading with maximum travel bookings during the quarter. There is significant uptick in searches and bookings to the UK, we ...