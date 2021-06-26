Treasury arm of finance firms can invest in global assets through IFSC

-
ALSO READ
Sebi permits off market transfers to ease fund relocation to IFSC
Good show by banks but can they sustain it?
Moody's affirms ratings for IDBI Bank's long-term deposits at "Ba2"
Budget 2021 sops likely to bring rupee trading from offshore to GIFT
Fintech hub at GIFT City: IFSCA in talks with overseas regulators
-
A financial firm’s treasury will be free to undertake virtually any activity in recognised stock exchanges globally from the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), norms released by its authority showed on Friday.
Only in specified cases, prior approval has to be taken, but the whole idea of the location being an free international finance centre would be protected, showed the details.
A global or regional corporate treasury centre, after being granted registration, will be permitted to carry transactions, including investing the funds of the group entities in bank deposits globally, inter-company deposits in multi-currency cash pooling, global bonds, run virtual accounts, etc.
The treasury can run structured finance transactions, undertake foreign exchange transactions, and even invest in stocks and shares of any entity listed on recognised stock.
The treasury can be used to raise credit facilities and equity for group entities from the global markets, something that the companies are not able to do directly now.
The treasury centre will have to do the transactions in “freely convertible foreign currency only,” the IFSC Authority said. However, they will be allowed to defray their administrative expenses in rupees.
If the transaction is done in a non-freely convertible currency because of trade reasons, “such trade flow should be specifically identified against the transaction in a non-freely convertible currency which will be settled in freely convertible currency.”
The treasury will be allowed to undertake deals in foreign currency-rupee derivatives ''only where the foreign currency leg is in a freely convertible currency,” the norms said.
USD-INR derivatives can be undertaken with banks in India in line with the guidelines of the RBI on offshore entities hedging the local currency exposure.
The guidelines in dealing with non-deliverable forwards (including rupee or other currencies) would still be governed by the RBI and other relevant guidelines already in force.
All financial information has to be submitted to the authorities denominated in US dollars. The entities will have to submit a performance report to the authorities within 90 days of finalising annual accounts.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU