Treatment costs under Ayushman Bharat health scheme to be revised

The central government’s flagship health scheme, Ayushman Bharat, will see more changes as a team is working on rationalising package rates. The government started the process of revising rates after hospitals said these rates wouldn’t be viable.

While surgeries cost lakhs of rupees outside the scheme, under Ayushman Bharat they cost a few multiples of Rs 10,000. There was a meeting of senior officials on revising the rates of packages. Till April 3 this year, close to 3 million beneficiaries received their cards and 1.8 million beneficiaries availed of services ...