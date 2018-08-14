Troubled power corps irked over govt's move to export 300 Mw to Bangladesh

In a case of domestic coal being utilised for feeding power into a neighbouring country, India has allowed NTPC-Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) combine to export 300 megawatt (Mw) power each, on long-term and short-term basis to Bangladesh.

This comes even as the Reserve Bank of India, in its argument against the government, has blamed it for favouring public sector undertakings (PSUs), in general, at the peril of private power producers. The Central Electricity Authority (CEA), under the Ministry of Power, has given the approval despite objections from private power producers ...